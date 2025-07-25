Man kills wife over suspicion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man stabbed his wife to death due to suspected infidelity at Abdullapurmet on Thursday, July 24.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Sammakka, a native of the Suryapet district. The incident occurred when the couple were attending a birthday party. Sammakka and her husband Srinivas were separated a while ago. The woman was living in a rented flat at Abdullapurmet.

The incident occurred when Srinivas and Sammakka were attending the birthday party of Srinivas’ niece’s daughter. After the cake cutting, the accused took the knife and stabbed Samakka multiple times. The woman died on the spot due to grievous injuries, the guests at the party were stunne,d and Srinivas fled the spot.

After being alerted, the Abdullapurmet police arrived at the scene and took up the investigation. The accused was arrested late at night.

Further details awaited.