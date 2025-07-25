Non bailable warrant issued against Union minister Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: A Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (Spl JFCM) for Excise Cases in Hyderabad, handling cases involving MLAs and MPs, has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The warrant, issued by a Special Judicial First Class Magistrate overseeing cases against MPs and MLAs, came after the minister did not appear for a hearing related to a 2021 case from Huzurabad, Karimnagar.

The magistrate adjourned the proceedings until July 30 after issuing the warrant.

The case against Kumar involves alleged violations of the model code of conduct during the Huzurabad Assembly by-election. His lawyer explained that parliamentary sessions prevented his attendance.

However, the court, citing previous instances where he was directed to appear and failed to comply, took a stern stance and issued the NBW.

Registered in October 2021 under the IPC and Representation of Peoples Act sections, the case alleges that Bandi Sanjay Kumar made accusations against an opposing party, claiming they paid Rs 20,000 per vote to leaders for distribution, but only Rs 5,000 reached voters, with the balance being pocketed. Police filed a chargesheet in 2023, leading to the case’s transfer to the Spl JFCM.