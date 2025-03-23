Man loses Rs 2.12 lakh in online job fraud in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old from Mandamarri town of Mancherial district lost Rs 2.12 lakh to a cyber fraudster who promised him an easy online job.

Police said the victim received a message on Telegram offering quick earnings by reviewing Google search results. He was added to a group with 300 members and initially made small profits. Encouraged, he invested more money in hopes of higher returns.

However, when he tried to withdraw his earnings, he realized he had been scammed. The fraudster stopped responding, and the victim filed a complaint with the police, who have started an investigation.

Last month, the Hyderabad police arrested a 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for defrauding people of Rs 15 lakh over job promises in Dubai.

Also Read Five arrested for job fraud in Hyderabad

The accused, Dharmender Kumar had set up a call centre in Delhi and was involved in five job fraud cases from across the country including one case in Hyderabad.

The cybercrime police had received a complaint from a resident of Hyderabad’s Amberpet last year in October, stating that he had been cheated out of Rs 15,88,347 with the promise of providing a job.

The victim in his complaint stated that he had been looking for a job in July 2024 and finally found one from a website called ‘Go2Career’. After registering for the job, he received a call offering him a job in Optum company’s Hyderabad branch.

The victim was asked for money for the internal processing of his files and was asked to transfer money to multiple bank accounts over a period of time.

After the victim ended up transferring over Rs 15 lakh over four months and the fraudster kept asking for more money, the victim realised that he had been cheated and approached the police.

Police have warned that no legitimate companies ask for payment in exchange for employment and if one has been a victim of cybercrime, to immediately contact the helpline by dialling 1930 or visit their official website.