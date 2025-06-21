Man lynched on Delhi-Saharanpur train over seat dispute, 5 held

A 39-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob of 10-15 people aboard the Delhi-Saharanpur train in Bhagpat of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, June 20.

Local reports suggest that Deepak Yadav, a resident of Khekra town, was returning home from work when he boarded the train and got into an argument with fellow passengers over seat sharing. The dispute escalated into violence, and he was beaten up indiscriminately.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media platforms.

“When the train reached Fakharpur railway station, Deepak got into an argument with Rahul Baba and his friends over seat sharing. They attacked him with sharp objects. When the train reached Khekra station, the gang fled,” Deepak’s maternal uncle, Subhash Yadav, was quoted by local media.

Although the young man was rushed to the hospital with severe head injuries, he succumbed to his injuries.

Furthermore, Deepak’s neighbour, Rajveer Singh, alleged that a few days ago, Deepak’s friends had entered into an argument with the same. “Deepak was not directly involved,” Singh clarifies.

The railway police have registered a case, and further investigations are underway. So far, five individuals have been arrested.

Deepak worked in a chandelier showroom in Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace for about 15 years. He is survived by his wife, two children, sister and mother.