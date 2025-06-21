Dalit lawyer in Karnataka attacked, hurled casteist slurs

A young Dalit lawyer was allegedly physically assaulted and subjected to casteist insults by two men from the upper caste in Nagarala village of Yadgir district in Karnataka.

Speaking to local media, the lawyer Durgappa Hosamani said that he was walking when his attackers, Mallayya and Arjuna, approached him and began assaulting him with casteist slurs without provocation.

He claimed that he was attacked solely for his caste.

Based on his complaint, the Surapura police registered a case under sections 115(2) (criminal intimidation), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 133 (intentional insult), 351 (assault), and 352 (punishment for assault) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Investigations are underway.