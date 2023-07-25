Man lynched on suspicion of cattle theft in Assam

Published: 25th July 2023

Guwahati: A man was beaten to death and two others were seriously injured when an angry mob attacked them on suspicion of cattle theft in Assam’s Morigaon district.

Speaking to IANS, Superintendent of Police in Morigaon district, Hemanta Kumar Das said, “The locals caught three persons on the suspicion of cattle theft in the Ahatguru area of the district and they were beaten badly. Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot, however the mob began pelting stones at the police personnel.”

The police later rescued three persons, but one Saddam Hussain succumbed to his injuries.

“Hussain was rushed to a hospital but declared dead by doctors. The other two persons identified as Billal Ali and Mizarul Haque are stable and they are undergoing treatment,” Das said.

The police officer added that a case under relevant section was registered. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Meanwhile, some of the security personnel who got injured have undergone treatment at the hospital.

