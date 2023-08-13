Man lynched on suspicion of cattle theft in Assam; 6 arrested

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man named Hifzur Rahman was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft in Assam’s Hojai district. The incident took place in the Bamungaon area of Hojai’s Lanka on Saturday night, August 12. Locals had alleged that the victim was caught attempting to steal two buffaloes from a house.

Upon apprehending him on suspicion of cattle theft, a group of individuals allegedly started beating him in the darkness of the night. The assault left Rahman severely injured and unconscious.

Police later took Rahman’s to a nearby hospital. However, despite the medical efforts, Rahman succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

The victim’s family lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday, prompting an investigation into the matter. The police subsequently identified eight individuals suspected of being involved in the lynching. Among them, six were arrested. They were identified as Sanjay Das, Nikhil Das, Tulendra Das, Uttam Chakraborty, Jayanta Chakraborty, and Sandhu Mazumdar.

This tragic incident has raised concerns about vigilantism and mob violence in the region. Authorities have registered cases against the arrested individuals under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).