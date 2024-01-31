Man murders wife, lover after duo elopes in Karnataka

Deceased were identified as 19-year-old Hina Mehaboob and her lover, 21-year-old Yasin Adam.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st January 2024 3:14 pm IST
Man murders wife, lover after duo elopes in Karnataka

Belagavi: A man allegedly killed his wife and her lover to death after they eloped in Belagavi district in Karnataka.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The deceased were identified as 19-year-old Hina Mehaboob and her lover, 21-year-old Yasin Adam.

The accused was identified as 24-year-old Toufiq Shoukat, a resident of Kokatnur village.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Karnataka: Hanuman flag controversy escalates

According to the police, Hina and Toufiq got married four months ago and hired a cab to visit a dargah. However, Hina fell in love with cab driver Yasin and eloped with him, leaving behind her husband.

Hina and her lover Yasin started living at a farmhouse in Kokatnur. Enraged over the incident, Toufiq went to their house and attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon on Tuesday evening. Toufiq hacked his wife Hina to death and later killed Yasin

Toufiq also attacked Hina’s parents who had come to rescue their daughter.

The injured are being treated at a hospital in Miraj, Maharashtra. The accused escaped after the attack, and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st January 2024 3:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button