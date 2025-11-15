Man offers digital ‘gutter snan’ of Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal

Uttar Pradesh: Famously known as the man who provides ‘Digital Snan,’ Deepak Goel’s services amassed a huge following after he offered people all over the world an opportunity for a virtual dip in the holy waters of Sangam, Prayagraj.

A journalist by profession, in a recent video, Goel performed a ‘gutter snan’ for Bhavish Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola Electric Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

An FIR had been registered against Agarwal after an employee at the company died by suicide in Bengaluru, alleging workplace harassment and denial of salary dues. Filed by the victim’s brother, the FIR had stated that constant harassment, humiliation, and financial exploitation by his superiors were directly responsible for Aravind’s death.

Also Read Ola engineer ends life in Bengaluru, case filed against Bhavish Agarwal

Goel took matters into his own hands and performed a ‘gutter snan’ for Agarwal.

“Till now you knew me for my digital baths, but things have gotten to a point where I had to make this call,” Goel said in his video.

He claimed that the victim, K Aravind, had been facing a great deal of mental harassment from Bhavish and the senior management. “In the end, he ended up committing suicide. After his suicide, an FIR had been filed against Bhavis, and suddenly 17 lakh rupees were transferred into the victim’s account.”

According to Goel, the ‘fraud Bhavish’ had deposited the amount to “just help the victim’s family.”

Goel argued that the amount is oddly specific, which he suspects is actually the victim’s unpaid salary amount. The deceased employee reportedly mentioned in his suicide note that he was not receiving his due payments or support from the company.

He added that this is not an isolated case, since multiple employees in the past had previously alleged harassment and left the company due to similar issues.

Due to the ongoing noise and dissatisfaction in the company, Goel stated that it might shut down within the next 10-11 months.

The video received a large amount of online support, as many commended him for his bravery in calling out the alleged crime.

One comment read, “Uncle coming up with banger ideas to keep business running.”

While another said, “The kind of heroes we need right now.”

He ended the video by dipping a photo of Bhavish Agarwal in gutter water to finish the process.