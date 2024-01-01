Man paraded naked on suspicion of theft in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

Police have registered a case against three accused and arrested them for thrashing the man after a video of the incident circulated on social media.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st January 2024 9:48 pm IST
Jaipur: A man, belonging to minority community, was allegedly beaten up and paraded naked on the suspicion of theft in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, police said Monday.

“Police have registered the case taking cognisance of the video of the incident which circulated on social media. Three people involved in thrashing the man have been arrested,” Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhram Chotiya said.

He said Shakeel was nabbed by the local people on suspicion of theft in Basni Behlima village and paraded naked.

The SHO said Shakeel has five cases of theft registered against him between 2014 and 2022.

