Man poses as politician, tries to extort Rs 2L; held in Rein Bazaar

Hyderabad: Rein Bazaar police arrested an individual for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 2 lakh from the owner of a newly constructed building under the guise of being a local politician.

The accused, identified as 36-year-old Syed Aleem, is a resident of Yakuthpura. Aleem’s occupation as a real estate businessman allegedly did not fulfil his lavish lifestyle, leading to him attempting extortion.

Aleem allegedly approached the owner of the newly constructed building and introduced himself as a local leader with important knowledge and networks in political circles and government officials in the region.

He later asked the owner to pay a sum of Rs 2 lakh, failing which the building would be demolished through Aleem’s sway and connections in the city.

Police apprehended Aleem soon after a case was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) pertaining to extortion (308), cheating (318), intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace (352), as well as attempting to commit offenses punishable by life imprisonment or other imprisonment (62).