Man posing as Army captain arrested in Jodhpur

Jaipur: A man, who was impersonating as captain of the Army, has been arrested from the Salasar Express at Raika Bagh railway station in Jodhpur, said officials on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Chaudhary, a resident of Khetri, Jhunjhunu.

Army uniform, ID card, canteen card and fake stars of Jat Regiment have also been found from his possession.

Officials said the accused was traveling from Mahendragarh to Jodhpur by train, and two iPhone mobiles, eight SIMs and 30 debit cards have also been recovered from the arrested youth.

His eight email IDs, six bank accounts and Instagram account are also being probed, the officials said.

The accused introduced himself as the captain of 11 Jat Regiment. While some officials suspect that he posed as captain to talk to girls on social media, the suspicion of espionage also cannot be ruled out.

Military Intelligence has caught the accused and handed him over to the Uday Mandir police station, which registered a case under relevant sections.

Military Intelligence, Jodhpur, was informed about the accused in the Salasar Express coming from Delhi, after which they reached the station and arrested him.