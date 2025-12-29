Man posing as ticket inspector nabbed on express train in Thane district

The incident occurred on the Tapovan Express plying between Manmad and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on December 26, an official said.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th December 2025 1:37 pm IST
Thane: A 27-year-old man was arrested after he was caught masquerading as a railway ticket inspector onboard an express train in Maharashtra’s Thane district, the government railway police said on Monday.

Surendra Rajendra Maurya, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed after a passenger informed a chief ticket inspector (CTI) that another official had been checking tickets in a different compartment.

Knowing no other inspector was assigned to the train, CTI and his colleagues confronted Maurya at Kasara station and realised he was an imposter.

A case was registered against the accused under the Railways Act and Section 204 (personating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

