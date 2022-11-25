Man pretending to be Muslim, arrested for backing Mehrauli murder

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested a person pretending to be Muslim and supporting Aftab Poonawala for murdering Shradha Walkar.

The accused was identified as Vikas Kumar, a resident of Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr district. Kumar posed as Rashid Khan while speaking to a reporter regarding the Mehrauli murder in Delhi. Kumar justified Aftab’s crime by saying “such things happen in rage”.

“Not just 35, it could have been 36 pieces as well,” Kumar remarked. Asked if he could do it too, he said people do such things in anger, and it’s not a big deal. “Vikas has a criminal record, with cases registered against him in Bulandshahr and Noida relating to theft and carrying illegal arms,” said Bulandshahar senior superintendent of police Shlok Kumar.

Following his arrest, Kumar said he didn’t think that the incident would blow up to such a level else he wouldn’t have done it. “I fear I will be killed, either here or in prison,” he said when asked if he regrets his actions.

Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala had moved to Delhi in May and four days later, following an argument over expenses and infidelity, he strangled her to death. He claimed that he chopped the body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a fridge and disposed of over 18 days.

Aaftab had undergone the first session of the polygraph test, also known as the lie detector test, on Tuesday. He will now be subjected to a narco-analysis test as the police look for more evidence and establish a motive.