Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 8-year-old girl in Prayagraj

Public prosecutor Vinay Kumar Tripathi appeared for the prosecution.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st March 2026 3:05 pm IST
court
Representational Image

Prayagraj: A court here has sentenced a man to death for raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in 2024, officials said on Tuesday, March 31.

In the verdict pronounced on Monday, Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Court) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, Mukesh Patel. Failure to pay the fine would attract a jail term of one year, District Government Advocate Manoj Pandey said.

Public prosecutor Vinay Kumar Tripathi appeared for the prosecution.

Subhan Bakery

Sharing the case details, Pandey said that on the evening of October 3, 2024, the girl went to a medical store, but did not return home. The next day, her body was found in a nearby field.

A case was registered against an unidentified person on a written complaint on October 4, 2024, at Soraon police station here. Based on special evidence and statements of witnesses, Patel was identified as the accused and arrested.

During the investigation, it was proved that he raped and brutally murdered the minor. Subsequently, police filed a chargesheet, which the court took cognisance of.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

Pandey said that after perusal of the evidence and the statement of the witnesses, the court convicted Patel under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to death.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 31st March 2026 3:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button