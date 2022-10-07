Man sentenced to life for charring wife to death

On 24 December, 2016, around 9 pm, the accused entered into a fight with the victim which ended up in the accused burning the victim by pouring kerosene on her and set her ablaze.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 7th October 2022 8:09 pm IST
Representational photo.

Hyderabad: Principal District Judge of a local court sentenced a man to life in prison for charring his wife to death in 2017. Mahesh, 30, killed his wife by pouring kerosene on her and setting her ablaze until she conceived major burns.

The victim, Barige Shivani was moved to Gandhi Hospital on 24 December 2016 at 9 pm, where her statement was recorded by the Rajapet Police officials on 25 December. The statement said that the victim was married to the accused for 13 years and had three children.

The victim Shivani ran out of her house, screaming for help upon which her neighbours extinguished the flames by pouring water, and wrapping her up in a blanket. They then shifted her to the hospital. On 3 January 2017 at 6 pm while undergoing treatment, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

A case was registered by the Rajapet police station, Rachakonda in 2016 and the accused was finally sentenced to life imprisonment after constant efforts by the police officials.

