Man sentenced to life for killing wife over cigarette dispute

Nageshwar Rao was married to P Kalpana, and the couple had two children.

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Ponna Nageshwar Rao

Hyderabad: A 47-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife over a cigarette in Hyderabad.

Ponna Nageshwar Rao was married to P Kalpana, and the couple had two children. They frequently quarrelled over financial and domestic issues.

Kalpana had lodged complaints with the police many times, accusing her husband of domestic violence and harassment.

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On October 5, 2017, the couple argued over a cigarette. In a fit of rage, Rao assaulted Kalpana and strangled her to death. He fled the scene.

A case was lodged with the Narsingi Police Station. Witness statements and medical evidence established that Kalpana had died due to manual strangulation, police said.

The Sessions Court convicted Rao of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 20,000.

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