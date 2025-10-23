Man sets friend on fire during drunken brawl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man set his friend ablaze in Hyderabad’s Balapur on Wednesday, October 22 following an argument between them.

The two friends identified as Abdul and Jahangir, went to an isolated place in Balapur, where they consumed liquor. Enraged over the argument, Jahangir took out a bottle of fuel that he was carrying and doused Abdul. Jahangir set the victim on fire, upon hearing the latter’s scream passers by put out the fire.

Upon being alerted, the Balapur police arrived at the spot and rushed him to a hospital. The police registered a case, and the investigation is underway.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Balapur police, said, “A case of attempt to murder under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the investigation is underway, the victim is under treatment.”

The reason for the argument between the two friends is not clear.