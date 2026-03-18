Man sets wife, father in law on fire in Telangana’s Hanamkonda

Rajashekhar caught fire after his son-in-law poured kerosene on him, and Rajshri suffered burns while trying to save her father.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th March 2026 11:36 am IST
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Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a father and daughter were burnt alive in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district on Wednesday, March 18, after being set on fire by the son-in-law over a family dispute.

The incident occurred around 2:30 AM at Rajiv Gruhakalpana in Kadipikonda under Kazipet mandal. The deceased were identified as Rajashekhar, 54, and Rajshri, 24. Rajashekhar caught fire after his son-in-law poured kerosene on him, and Rajshri suffered burns while trying to save her father.

According to reports, the resident suspects that Rajshri’s husband had set them ablaze. He had gone out with the children and returned to find the father and daughter dead. The villagers alerted the police.

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The police arrived at the spot and initiated a preliminary investigation. Speaking to Siasat.com, Mafikonda Circle Inspector P Krishna said, “Rajshri’s husband Praveen poured kerosene on Rajashekhar and set him a blaze over a family dispute. A complaint is yet to be filed in this case.”

Praveen is currently at large.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th March 2026 11:36 am IST

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