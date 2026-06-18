Man sexually harasses woman drawing rangoli in Hyderabad, booked

Hyderabad: An unidentified man allegedly sexually harassed a 28-year-old woman while she was drawing rangoli outside a house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Thursday, June 18.

Following the incident, police registered a case.

Behaved inappropriately

As per the police, the man arrived at the location on a motorcycle. After parking the motorcycle, he approached the woman and allegedly behaved inappropriately with her.

As the woman immediately raised an alarm, the suspect fled from the spot.

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After receiving information about the incident, Jubilee Hills police reached the area and started an investigation.

Hyderabad police attempt to trace accused

The cops have registered a case and are examining footage from surveillance cameras installed in and around the locality to identify and trace the accused.

Further investigation is underway.