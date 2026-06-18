Man sexually harasses woman drawing rangoli in Hyderabad, booked

As the woman immediately raised an alarm, the suspect fled from the spot.

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Hyderabad: An unidentified man allegedly sexually harassed a 28-year-old woman while she was drawing rangoli outside a house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Thursday, June 18.

Following the incident, police registered a case.

Behaved inappropriately

As per the police, the man arrived at the location on a motorcycle. After parking the motorcycle, he approached the woman and allegedly behaved inappropriately with her.

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As the woman immediately raised an alarm, the suspect fled from the spot.

After receiving information about the incident, Jubilee Hills police reached the area and started an investigation.

Hyderabad police attempt to trace accused

The cops have registered a case and are examining footage from surveillance cameras installed in and around the locality to identify and trace the accused.

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Further investigation is underway.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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