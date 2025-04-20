Man shocked to know girlfriend’s real age after 4 years of dating

A Reddit user was shocked to find his girlfriend’s real age four years after they began dating. He recently discovered the woman was 47 years old and not 27 as she claimed.

The Reddit user, GlumEntertainment193, took to social media to reveal that the woman claimed to be born in 1998. He learnt about the woman’s real age after stumbling upon her passport while accessing her laptop. The date of birth mentioned was 1977.

The man further revealed he had no reason to be suspicious of his girlfriend’s age. “There have been a few red flags during our time together that I chose to ignore since I was inexperienced (it is my first long-term relationship),” he said, adding that the woman was obsessed with her appearance and that all of her friends were significantly older than 27.

Reactions galore

Once the post went viral, several Reddit users suggested that he call it quits immediately. Some asked him to share his girlfriend’s skin care routine.

“True love and relationship cannot be built on lies.. Before you breakup can you share what skin care products she’s using though,” asked the user.

“I think lying about something this important for years is pretty much impossible to overcome in a relationship. I mean, do you really want to be with someone who’s literally your mom’s age?” questioned another.

“LEAVE!!, You deserve way better, if she is hiding and lying about these little things you should be open and honest with someone about. IMAGINE what else she is hiding from you. Not worth it. You are young and full of life!!” read another comment

“Run my guy! So many red flags.” another user commented