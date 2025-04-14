Four Indian expats win Rs 35 lakh each in Big Ticket draw

In a life-changing moment, four Indian expatriates have won a staggering 150,000 Dirham (Rs 35,12,037) each in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly electronic draw.

The winners — Samsudhin Hosdurg, Jishnu Thottingal Kunjankutty, Nazer Vatta Parambil, and Anish Kumar Thekkey — earned their prizes by purchasing two tickets in a single transaction in the Big Win contest, which is part of the Big Ticket Draw Series 274.

1. Samsudhin Hosdurg – Kuwait-based driver

Hosdurg, a 55-year-old driver from Kerala and long-time Kuwait resident, has been participating in the draw for the past five years.

“I had just stepped out when my family called to say I’d won. I checked the website and couldn’t believe it — I’m thrilled,” he said. He plans to use part of the prize money to clear debts.

2. Jishnu Thottingal Kunjankutty – IT professional

Kunjankutty, a 27-year-old Indian IT professional, has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past five years and has been trying his luck every month for the past year along with a group of 10 friends.

“I’m really shocked and happy at the same time. Like many others, I initially thought it was a fake call – but then I recognised Richard’s voice and realised it was real,” he said.

He plans to split the cash prize with his group of friends and continue participating in future draws.

3. Nazer Vatta Parambil – UAE-based winner

Parambil, another Indian expatriate living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also secured 150,000 Dirham in the same draw.

4. Anish Kumar Thekkey – Oman-based

Thekkey, based in Oman, rounds out the group of four Indian winners. His success highlights the regional popularity of the Big Ticket draw, which continues to attract hopeful participants from across the Gulf.

Another lucky winner, Antonette Mohamed, a 52-year-old nurse, took home the same prize.

Big Ticket April 2025: Huge prizes and more chances to win

With a grand prize of Dh 25 million, weekly cash prizes, and luxury cars on offer, April is a bumper month for Big Ticket participants.

Buy 2, get 2 free offer available all month

Five winners of 150,000 Dirham announced every Thursday in weekly e-draws

Big win contest: purchase two or more tickets in a single transaction between April 1-24 to qualify for a live draw on May 3, where each of four finalists will win between AED 20,000 and AED 150,000

Luxury car giveaways:

Range Rover Velar draw on May 3 BMW M440i draw on June 3

Tickets are available online at the official Big Ticket website or in person at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.