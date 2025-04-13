Jobs in Saudi Arabia, UAE: Apple hiring for multiple roles

Looking to advance your career in the technology sector within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) or the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Apple is currently offering exciting job opportunities across both countries.

The US-based tech giant announced a fresh round of vacancies aimed at bolstering its retail operations in the region. The roles are spread across Apple Store locations in the Kingdom and the UAE, with a strong emphasis on customer service, technical expertise, and business development.

Renowned globally for its employee-centric work culture, Apple seeks candidates who can adapt to flexible schedules and uphold high performance standards. Proficiency in multiple languages is considered a valuable asset across all positions.

Interested applicants can explore and apply for roles directly via Apple’s careers portal.

Some of the available positions include:

Jobs and requirements in Saudi Arabia

1. Genius Admin

Coordinate end-to-end customer repair services and ensure seamless communication.

Responsibilities:

Maintain an efficient workflow in the Repair Room.

Support the Genius Bar team in service delivery.

Manage service logistics and customer interactions.

Requirements:

Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and public holidays.

Experience in retail, sales, or related fields.

2. Technical Specialist

Deliver expert troubleshooting and promote Apple products and services.

Responsibilities:

Provide outstanding customer service.

Educate users on repair options and product features.

Requirements:

Strong technical knowledge and interpersonal skills.

Flexible availability, including weekends and holidays.

3. Expert

Use deep product knowledge to drive sales and mentor team members.

Responsibilities:

Offer tailored solutions to customers.

Support colleagues in enhancing customer engagement.

Requirements:

Retail or sales experience required.

Must be available during peak business hours.

4. Specialist

Create personalised customer experiences to boost sales and brand loyalty.

Responsibilities:

Identify customer needs through active listening.

Recommend suitable Apple products and services.

Requirements:

Must be flexible with schedule.

Previous experience in customer-facing roles preferred.

5. Business Pro

Build strong relationships with business clients and drive B2B growth.

Responsibilities:

Engage with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Mentor team members in delivering business-focused solutions.

Work closely with store leadership.

Requirements:

Proven retail or sales background.

Expertise in business solutions using Apple technologies.

Check for more positions here.

Opportunities in the UAE

1. Creative

Inspire learning through hands-on training sessions and workshops.

Requirements:

Passion for education and coaching.

Ability to teach in small groups.

Commitment to empowering users to work independently.

2. Business Expert

Showcase how Apple solutions can transform businesses.

Requirements:

Strong understanding of business technology needs.

Skilled in customer communication and solution selling.

Experience in conducting in-store events and briefings.

3. Operations Expert

Ensure seamless store operations through leadership and problem-solving.

Requirements:

Quick-thinking and adaptable.

Strong leadership and organisational skills.

4. Expert

Drive sales through product knowledge and customer engagement.

Requirements:

Tech-savvy with sales experience.

Proven ability to foster customer loyalty.

5. Genius

Diagnose and resolve technical issues while maintaining high service standards.

Requirements:

Strong problem-solving and people skills.

Composure under pressure and adherence to scheduled appointments.

Explore additional UAE-based roles here.

These job openings come as Apple prepares to launch its online store in Saudi Arabia by summer 2025—marking the company’s first direct retail platform in the Kingdom. This will be followed by the debut of flagship physical stores beginning in 2026.

In addition, the company has confirmed plans for a fifth UAE store in Al Ain, announced in December 2024, highlighting Apple’s ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in the Middle East.