Saudi Arabia tops global ranking for women empowerment in AI

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been ranked first globally for empowering women in artificial intelligence (AI) marking a major step forward for gender inclusion in technology.

This is according to the AI Index Report 2025 by Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centred Artificial Intelligence (HAI).

This recognition underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to closing the gender gap in emerging technologies—placing Saudi women at the forefront of the AI revolution.

المملكة ضمن الدول الرائدة بالعالم في الذكاء الاصطناعي وفقًا لمؤشر ستانفورد للذكاء الاصطناعي 2025.https://t.co/vxzz9Pkkk5#واس_علمي pic.twitter.com/y5WLiS5QHu — واس العلمي (@SPA_sci) April 8, 2025

The report also showcases Saudi Arabia’s broader progress in the AI sector, including third place globally in job growth and fourth in the number of leading AI models. The Kingdom is among just seven countries to have published advanced AI models, alongside the United States, China, France, Canada, and South Korea, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Additionally, it ranked eighth in attracting AI talent, reflecting its rising profile as an innovation hub.

However, what sets the Kingdom apart is its focused effort to empower women in AI. This success reflects the impact of ambitious national strategies aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, supported by training programmes and initiatives that have increased female participation in the tech sector.

Driving these efforts is the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), which is building national capabilities, advancing policy frameworks, and accelerating AI adoption across key sectors. As part of its inclusive strategy, SDAIA launched Elevate with Google Cloud to train over 25,000 women in technology and AI.

These efforts are equipping Saudi women to lead in AI both locally and globally, ensuring the Kingdom’s AI progress is not only strategic, but inclusive by design.