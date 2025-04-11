Saudi economy records highest liquidity in its history

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s economy recorded its highest-ever level of cash liquidity by the end of February 2025, reaching approximately 3.033 trillion Saudi riyals.

The surge in available liquidity marks an increase of 277.49 billion riyals, reflecting a growth rate of 10.1 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

According to the latest monthly statistical bulletin from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), the rise in liquidity highlights robust performance in the broadest measure of money supply growth.

Also Read Saudi Arabia warns pilgrims against unofficial Haj channels

On a monthly basis, liquidity levels also increased by 67.543 billion riyals—equivalent to a 2.3 percent rise compared to the end of January 2025.

Demand deposits remained the largest component of overall liquidity, accounting for 48.5 percent of the total and reaching 1.47 trillion riyals by the end of February. Time and savings deposits contributed 34 percent, totalling nearly 1.032 trillion riyals.

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP grew by 1.3 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, driven primarily by the performance of the non-oil sector.