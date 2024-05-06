Man shoots dead teacher for rejecting ‘friendship proposal’ in UP

A 28-year-old computer teacher, Komal, working at a coaching centre in Bijnor city of Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by her ex-student, Prashant Kumar during a class on Friday.

The incident occurred after Komal reportedly rejected Prashant’s proposal, leading to a violent outburst that resulted in a tragic loss of life.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bijnor, Sanjeev Vajpai, the incident took place around 10:30 am at the centre situated on Vidurkuti Road on Friday.

“When the incident occurred, there were about 25 students in the class, all of them aged below 20. It created panic among them, and the 21-year-old accused, Prashant Kumar, was able to escape during the chaos,” ASP Vajpai said.

According to the police, “The student had completed a computer course from the centre last year and subsequently proposed ‘friendship’ to the teacher,” the police said. However, the teacher had rejected his offer. She had spent three years as a teacher there.”

Subsequently, the critically injured teacher, Komal, was rushed to the district hospital from where she was shifted to a hospital in Meerut. Kumar belongs to Shadipur and the teacher is also from the same district.

The ASP further informed that the accused was arrested on Friday evening and upon interrogation he confessed his crime. “An FIR under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against the accused.”

