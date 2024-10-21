Man shoots fruit seller in Ghaziabad over Rs 2000; flees

During the altercation Gajendra suddenly pulled out a firearm and shot Musharraf, leading to his onspot death.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 21st October 2024 7:00 pm IST
Meanwhile, Musharraf's body has been sent for an autopsy examination. (Photo:X-screengrab)

A Muslim fruit seller, identified as Musharraf, was fatally shot in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, following a minor dispute over Rs 2,000. The accused, Gajendra, reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crime.

According to the reports, during the altercation, Gajendra, a resident of Naipura, suddenly pulled out a firearm and shot Musharraf at point-blank range, leading to his death on the spot. Following the incident, he fled the crime scene. This incident has heightened communal tensions in the area, which has recently witnessed deadly unrest during Durga idol immersion.

Meanwhile, local authorities have launched a manhunt for Gajendra. The police are investigating circumstances surrounding the dispute and have urged anyone with information to come forward and report to the police.

Also Read
Dalit man assaulted for drinking water from handpump near temple in UP

Musharraf’s body has been sent for an autopsy examination.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 21st October 2024 7:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button