Man shoots fruit seller in Ghaziabad over Rs 2000; flees

A Muslim fruit seller, identified as Musharraf, was fatally shot in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, following a minor dispute over Rs 2,000. The accused, Gajendra, reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crime.

According to the reports, during the altercation, Gajendra, a resident of Naipura, suddenly pulled out a firearm and shot Musharraf at point-blank range, leading to his death on the spot. Following the incident, he fled the crime scene. This incident has heightened communal tensions in the area, which has recently witnessed deadly unrest during Durga idol immersion.

Meanwhile, local authorities have launched a manhunt for Gajendra. The police are investigating circumstances surrounding the dispute and have urged anyone with information to come forward and report to the police.

Musharraf’s body has been sent for an autopsy examination.