Dalit man assaulted for drinking water from handpump near temple in UP

Bhadohi: A Dalit man was allegedly beaten by seven people for drinking water from a handpump near a temple, police said on Saturday, October 19.

The victim was identified as Abhishek Gautam (24), police said.

The incident occurred on July 26. As per the police complaint, the assailants used casteist slurs and physically assaulted Gautam, pressing his neck with their feet “until his tongue protruded”. They also threatened to harm him and his family if he reported the incident to the police, Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said.

Gautam, a BA student and kabaddi player, had been targeted by the group for frequenting the public ground near the temple. They had previously warned him against using the hand pump or sitting on the temple, as per the complaint.

Despite filing a complaint with the police, Gautam alleged that no action was taken. He subsequently filed a petition in a special court here, seeking justice.

The court on Thursday ordered the registration of a case against the seven accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused are currently absconding.

“As per the directions of the court, the FIR was registered on October 17 itself. The investigation of the case has been assigned to Circle Officer Prabhat Rai,” said the SP.