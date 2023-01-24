Man showers money from flyover in Bangalore, video goes viral

The people went ahead in a mad rush to pick up the currency notes and created a traffic jam. The traffic policemen present at the spot were clueless.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Updated: 24th January 2023 3:07 pm IST

Bengaluru: An incident of man showering Indian currency notes from the flyover was reported on Tuesday from the Mysuru Road flyover in Kalasipalya locality of the state capital.

The walkers and vehicle riders were taken by total surprise and couldn’t believe it when they saw currency notes of the denomination of Rs 10 started falling at their feet.

Also Read
‘I don’t like science’, says Karnataka student in suicide note

The development created a huge commotion in the usually crowded Kalasipalya locality. The notes currency notes were thrown from both the sides of the flyover.

The people went ahead in a mad rush to pick up the currency notes and created a traffic jam. The traffic policemen present at the spot were clueless.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) Lakshman Nimbaragi stated, “We don’t know much about the incident and once the inputs are gathered we will share the information.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button