Man sleeps inside ATM in Hyderabad’s Borabanda

The incident raised concerns regarding security and safety at the bank ATMs in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
A man sleeps inside an ATM in Hyderabad
A man sleeps inside an ATM in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A bank customer withdrawing money from an ATM in Borabanda on Saturday, July 25, was shocked to see a man sleeping inside.

The incident raised concerns regarding security and safety at the bank ATMs in Hyderabad. A video of the man sleeping inside the ATM has been shared on social media, after which residents alleged a lack of surveillance at the ATM centres.

Bank officials were urged to strengthen security to prevent such incidents in the future. In the 32-second video, the customer is shocked to see the man sleeping inside the State Bank of India ATM and is heard saying, “Kya haalat hai bhai yeh? ( What is this)”

Subhan Bakery

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button