Man sleeps inside ATM in Hyderabad’s Borabanda

Hyderabad: A bank customer withdrawing money from an ATM in Borabanda on Saturday, July 25, was shocked to see a man sleeping inside.

The incident raised concerns regarding security and safety at the bank ATMs in Hyderabad. A video of the man sleeping inside the ATM has been shared on social media, after which residents alleged a lack of surveillance at the ATM centres.

A bank customer withdrawing money from an ATM in Borabanda on Saturday, July 25, was shocked to see a man sleeping inside.



The incident raised concerns regarding security and safety at the bank ATMs in Hyderabad. A video of the man sleeping inside the ATM has been shared on… pic.twitter.com/HW9hxsMm9N — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 26, 2026

Bank officials were urged to strengthen security to prevent such incidents in the future. In the 32-second video, the customer is shocked to see the man sleeping inside the State Bank of India ATM and is heard saying, “Kya haalat hai bhai yeh? ( What is this)”