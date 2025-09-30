Man stabbed to death as two groups clash over love affair in Muzaffarnagar

Two people have been detained for questioning in the case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th September 2025 2:29 pm IST
Class 8 girl dies while undergoing treatment for fever with a registered medical practitioner in Bethavole village of Chilkur mandal in Suryapet district on Monday, September 15, 2025.

Muzaffarnagar: A 20-year-old man has been allegedly stabbed to death as two groups clashed here over a love affair, police said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters that two people — Shiva and Hrithik — were critically injured in a clash at Patel Nagar locality in Nai Mandi area of Muzaffarnagar city late on Monday night.

Police rushed both of them to the hospital, where doctors declared Shiva dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem, the SSP said.

Memory Khan Seminar

Two people have been detained for questioning in the case, he said.

Following the incident, security has been tightened in the area with the deployment of additional police force as a precautionary measure, police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th September 2025 2:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button