Man stabs mother to death over property dispute in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A man allegedly stabbed his mother to death over a property issue in Sangareddy district on Monday, March 3.

According to the police, the accused, identified as 26-year-old Kartik Reddy was addicted to alcohol and used to argue with his mother regularly. Following one such argument, Reddy attacked his mother stabbing her eight times.

Following the attack, the victim, identified as Radhika, 52, was shifted to a hospital. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Upon being alerted, the police reached the spot and registered a case based on preliminary investigation.

Reddy has been taken into police custody.