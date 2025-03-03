Man stabs mother to death over property dispute in Sangareddy

Following the attack, the victim, identified as Radhika, 52, was shifted to a hospital. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd March 2025 12:49 pm IST
Man stabs mother to death over property dispute in Sangareddy
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man allegedly stabbed his mother to death over a property issue in Sangareddy district on Monday, March 3.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to the police, the accused, identified as 26-year-old Kartik Reddy was addicted to alcohol and used to argue with his mother regularly. Following one such argument, Reddy attacked his mother stabbing her eight times.

Also Read
Fraudster held for duping senior citizen of Rs 5L in gold scam

Following the attack, the victim, identified as Radhika, 52, was shifted to a hospital. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Upon being alerted, the police reached the spot and registered a case based on preliminary investigation.

MS Creative School

Reddy has been taken into police custody.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd March 2025 12:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button