Man stuck in UAE traffic says uncle reached Pakistan first

A man shared a video of himself stuck in traffic in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) adding that his uncle whom he dropped at the airport reached Pakistan first.

The social media user identified as Zarar Azeem Cheema shared a reel on Instagram of himself being stuck in the traffic. “Dropped my uncle at airport, he reached Pakistan, I didn’t reach Sharjah,” the caption read. Cheema also recorded the plane taking off from the airport while waiting for the traffic to ease.

Flights from Sharjah to Pakistan usually take between two and three hours – around 2 hours 30 minutes to Karachi, 2 hours 45 minutes to Lahore, and about 3 hours to Islamabad.

Reactions to the reel

Many social media users found Cheema’s experience relatable and shared their experiences.

One of the social media users said, “If he return back to Dubai, by that time you might be looking for a parking in qasmia.”

“I swear actually happened to me once,” said another. One social media user blamed people for taking shortcuts while returning from work and causing a traffic jam. “Then live in Dubai problem solved. Not only you guys are in pain but we are too. Can’t leave my house to grab a coffee anymore because Sharjah people take short cut through Al Khawaneej. Good old days when no one knew to go through that area is gone.”

Another user said, “Its true. Some times I spend 3 hours to reach sharjah from burj alarab. Maybe in future all this traffic problem will be gone. I hope.”