Video: Couple dances to ‘Pehla Nasha’ during ICC Women’s World Cup match

A couple turned the rain delay at an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Match into a moment from Bollywood as they danced to the popular song “Pehla Nasha”.

The incident occurred on October 26 during the match between New Zealand women and England women. In a reel shared on Instagram, the couple is seen dancing to the song from the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

The reel shows the couple dancing their heart out as the song played in the background during the rain delay. The lady in the video commented on the reel, identifying herself as Shruti Sudheer Bamne

Social media reacts to the dance

As the video of the couple went viral, most social media users reacted to it warmly, calling the moment wholesome. One Instagram user said, “They are happy & that’s the whole point.”

Also Read Record in Dubai: 48 barbers complete 190 trims in just one hour

A second said, “Life enjoy karo to aisi” (This is how you enjoy life)

“Or kya chaiye jeevan mai ?” (What else is needed in life?) asked one user. “Singles crying in corner,” another remarked.









