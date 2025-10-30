Record in Dubai: 48 barbers complete 190 trims in just one hour

Dubai: In a blur of razors, foam, and precision, 48 barbers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Lebanon have set a new Guinness World Record for the most beard trims and shaves completed in one hour at Beautyworld Middle East 2025.

The record-breaking feat took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre during BeautyLive by Fresha, held in collaboration with STMNT Grooming. Working across 24 grooming stations, each team comprised a stylist and an assistant, showcasing remarkable speed, coordination, and skill.

Visitors at the exhibition were invited to register for complimentary trims and shaves, helping the team reach a total of 190 grooming sessions within 60 minutes — averaging one every 19 seconds. Each barber handled up to four clients, with every move carefully timed and verified by Guinness World Records officials.

The category, created exclusively for the event, saw Guinness confirm that all guidelines were met before officially recognising the record.

Participants described the experience as a celebration of the barbering craft — blending artistry, teamwork, and passion in front of an energetic crowd. The vibrant atmosphere turned the record-breaking attempt into an unforgettable showcase of modern grooming.