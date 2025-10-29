Indian nurses save passenger’s life mid-flight to Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: It was just another quiet morning flight cruising over the Arabian Sea — until two Indian nurses from Kerala became heroes on their first trip abroad, saving a passenger’s life mid-air while travelling from Kochi to Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

Abhijith Jees, a 26-year-old from Wayanad, and Ajeesh Nelson, a 29-year-old from Chengannur, were onboard Air Arabia Flight 3L128 on Monday, October 13, when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest about 20 minutes after take-off.

Both men were travelling to the UAE to begin new jobs as registered nurses with Response Plus Medical (RPM), part of Response Plus Holding, the country’s largest emergency and onsite medical service provider.

Medical emergency at 35,000 feet

The flight had departed Kochi at 5:30 a.m. and was cruising over the Arabian Sea when Abhijith heard faint gasps from a nearby seat.

“When I checked, the man was unresponsive. He had no pulse. I knew it was cardiac arrest,” he said.

Kerala nurses Abhijith Jees and Ajeesh Nelson at work in Response Plus Medical, UAE. Photo: Response Plus Medical

The 34-year-old passenger from Thrissur, Kerala, was in critical condition. Abhijith immediately began Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and alerted the cabin crew. Within seconds, Ajeesh joined him to assist.

“There was no panic,” Ajeesh recalled. “We just focused on saving him. Abhijith did compressions, and I supported him — we had to act fast.”

After two rounds of CPR, the passenger regained a pulse and began breathing again.

“When I saw him move, it felt like a blessing,” Abhijith said. “We were on our way to start new jobs, and before landing, we got to save a life.”

A doctor on board, Dr Arif Abdul Khadir, also assisted. Together, they stabilised the passenger with IV fluids and monitored his condition until the flight landed safely in Abu Dhabi.

“When we saw him respond, it felt like a blessing,” said Ajeesh. “Saving a life before even starting our new jobs felt like the best welcome we could have received.”

Silent heroes honoured

After arrival, both nurses quietly reported to work, saying nothing about the incident. Their employer, Response Plus Medical, learnt of their actions through another passenger — Brint Anto, an RPM colleague on the same flight — and later recognised them for their quick thinking and professionalism.

The company’s management presented both nurses with certificates of appreciation.

Dr Rohil Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Response Plus Holding, praised their courage and composure.

“Well done to Ajeesh and Abhijith, who have shown the true spirit of RPM by saving a patient outside the hospital environment. The RPM family salutes their dedication,” he said.

Abhijith Jees (right) and Ajeesh Nelson (left) (Photo: Response Plus Medical)

Dr Mohamed Ali, Medical Director of RPM Projects, said the case highlighted the importance of timely intervention in cardiac emergencies.

“In cardiac arrest, every second matters,” he said. “Immediate recognition and CPR can mean the difference between life and death. Their response reflects true medical readiness and teamwork.”

Family expresses gratitude

The passenger was later reported to be in stable condition after receiving treatment from airport medical staff. His family expressed heartfelt gratitude, calling the nurses “guardian angels” who gave their loved one another chance at life.

“They were strangers to us, yet they saved him with such courage and compassion,” the family said.

For the two young men, the experience was both emotional and defining.

“We came to the UAE to begin our careers,” said Ajeesh. “Saving a life on the way reminded us of why we chose this profession.”

“You never expect something like that to happen,” added Abhijith. “But when it does, you just do what you are trained for. That morning in the sky will stay with us forever.”