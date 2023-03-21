Man sues wife for marrying lover after Rs 2.9 cr lottery win

A Thai man was stunned to learn that his wife had won a lottery jackpot of 12 million baht (Rs 2.9 crore) and then married another man.

According to a report by Thaiger, on March 11, a 47-year-old man called Narin filed a complaint against his wife. The man married the accused 20 years ago and the couple had three kids.

According to the report, Narin was facing a debt of over 2 million baht and planned to relocate to South Korea in 2014 in order to repay the bill.

Although his wife, Chaweewan, returned to Thailand to care for their children, the guy continued to work in South Korea and transferred around 27,000 to 30,000 baht each month to his family.

The man afterward discovered that his wife had won a Rs 2.9 crore lottery but had concealed the fact from him. As the accused refused to return phone calls, the guy decided to fly to Thailand on March 3. When he arrived in Thailand, he discovered she had married a police officer on February 25.

“I was shocked and did not know what to do. I am disappointed. I did not expect that my wife of 20 years would do this to me. I only had 60,000 baht left in my bank account because I gave money to her every month. I want to call out for justice and the money that I deserve,” he said.

Chaweewan, on the other hand, stated that she split up with Narin several years before winning the lottery and marrying her boyfriend.

The man stated that he was unaware of the separation. The situation is currently being investigated by police officers and other authorities.