Man swept away in Mulugu as Telangana sees heaviest monsoon day

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man from Ghatkesar was swept away in the Jampannavagu stream in Mulugu on Wednesday, July 30, local reports said. Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Telangana for the past two days, causing streams and reservoirs to swell and threaten the lives of people in low lying areas.

The man has been identified as Timmaiah, a car driver. He had been hired to drive devotees to Medaram. He had stepped into the stream to take a bath before the darshan but was swept away by the current.

A search operation has been launched.

Coal production disrupted in Singareni mines

Coal production has also been disrupted in Singareni open cast mines in Mancherial and Kumuram Bheem districts due to rainwater entering the mines. This has resulted in loss of 29,000 tonnes of coal on Wednesday, according to a ETVBharat report.

In Jyashankar Bhupalpally district production has been disrupted at the Kakatiya Opencast 2 and 3 mines resulting in a disruption to the production of 16,000 tonnes of coal, Telangana Today reported.

Heavy inflows

Heavy flood inflow was recorded into Sammakka Sagar Project on Thursday, with inflows recorded at is 237,300 cusecs and outflow at 234,994 cusecs.

At Medigadda Barrage in Ambatipalli village of Mahadevpur mandal, inflows were recorded at 81,060 cusecs, and 85 gates were lifted to release an equal volume of water downstream, Telangana Today reported.

Heaviest monsoon day this season

July 29 and July 30 marked the heaviest rainfall in Telangana this season with severe flooding in North and East districts. any areas received 130-200 mm of rain. Bejjur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad recieved the highest rainfall at 188 mm.

In Hyderabad, Chandulal Baradari recorded the highest rainfall at 38.8 mm.

The state’s rainfall deficiency, which stood at 33 per cent till 15 days ago, had narrowed to 10 per cent by Thursday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Even so, 13 of the state’s 33 districts have received less than 20 per cent of their normal rainfall thus far. The deficiency in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district is as high as 65 per cent. Rainfall remains deficient in Hyderabad as of date.

The IMD, in its weather warning, issued a ‘red alert’ for isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Jagtial districts, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong surface winds from 1 pm on Thursday to 8.30 am on July 31.

It said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over Telangana during the same period.

A ‘red alert’ indicates extremely heavy rainfall of over 204 mm in 24 hours.