Man thrashed over religious identity on Hyderabad-Mangalore bus

A 36-year-old man travelling from Hyderabad to Mangalore, Karnataka, was beaten black and blue by his co-passengers who accused him of theft on learning his religious identity.

The victim, Mujibur Rehman, is a resident of Hanifabad in Bhatkal, Karnataka.

He had boarded a bus from Hyderabad on June 30. While on the way, Rehman started feeling feverish and asked the driver and the conductor if they had any medication. He was allegedly being watched by two of his co-passengers. The passengers asked Rehman for his name before allegedly proceeding to abuse and assault him.

The driver and conductor were also party to the assault. Other members of the bus also joined the assault.

When the bus reached Gangavathi, Rehman managed to get out of the bus. He took help from local Muslims, who managed to save him.

After reaching Batkal, Rehman was rushed to the Bhatkal Government Hospital on July 2. He had severe injuries on his back and waist, as well as punch marks on his face and near his eyes. On being alerted, Rehman’s family rushed to him and demanded that the culprits be arrested.