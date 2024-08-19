Man thrashes tribal man on Indore street, makes him tie shoelaces; held

Published: 20th August 2024 12:22 am IST
Indore: A history sheeter was arrested on Monday a day after he allegedly assaulted a tribal youth and forced him to tie his shoelaces following an altercation on the road in Indore city, an incident captured on CCTV camera, police said.

The accused, Ritesh Rajput, allegedly thrashed a tribal man over a driving dispute under Bhanwarkuan police station limits on Sunday morning, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Yadav.

Rajput has a criminal past with at least ten cases of loot and assault pending against him, the police officer said.

A fresh case was registered over the Sunday incident under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, he said.

When police personnel took the accused to the crime scene he was seen holding his ears and repeatedly saying that he had committed a mistake.

