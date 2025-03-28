Man tied to tree, beaten to death over car sale dispute in Telangana

Published: 28th March 2025 10:15 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old private employee was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten to death in Chintamanipally village, Kamareddy district, on Wednesday night, March 26, over a financial dispute related to a car sale.

The victim has been identified as Golla Ramesh, who worked at a private veterinary hospital.

According to reports, the victim had sold his car to Pochaiah for Rs 4.8 lakh. He sought ₹2 lakh in cash and the remaining amount towards repaying the vehicle loan. However, a dispute arose between them over the payment in the past few days.

On Wednesday, Ramesh went to Pochaiah’s house to collect the remaining amount. Enraged, Pochaiah, his nephew Harish, and their workers allegedly tied him to a tree at their house, abused him, and flogged him repeatedly, leaving him severely injured.

Ramesh’s family rushed him to Kamareddy Government Hospital, but he succumbed on the way.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police registered a case against the accused and arrested them.

Further investigation is ongoing.

