Man urinates on Dalit youth in UP; 2 held after video goes viral

In yet another distressing incident of violence against a Dalit tribal youth, a man was caught on camera urinating in the mouth of a tribal youth in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the incident occurred in the Ghatihata Tola village in the Kusparwa area. The disturbing video of the incident was shared across social media platforms on Thursday.

Subsequently, the Uttar Pradesh police launched an investigation into the matter and arrested the accused, who was said to be a ‘friend’ of the victim.

प्रकरण की घटना में अभियुक्त एवं सहयोग करने वाले की गिरफ्तारी की जा चुकी है । अभियुक्त एवं पीड़ित आपस में मित्र/परिचित हैं । — Sonbhadra Police (@sonbhadrapolice) July 13, 2023

This is the second such case of brutality against people from the marginalized community, adding to the growing concerns of caste-based violence.

Earlier this month, an official from the electricity department in the same area physically assaulted a Dalit youth and forced him to lick his feet. The accused lineman, Tejbali Singh, was booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

#Casteism Painful incident happened in UP's Sonbhadra, an electricity department lineman Tejbali Singh forced a Dalit man to lick feet. pic.twitter.com/04G5BUaqcB — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) July 8, 2023

The recent incident in Sonbhadra follows a similar act of violence in Madhya Pradesh that sparked nationwide outrage. A man named Pravesh Shukla urinated on a tribal youth, Dashmat Rawat, in Sidhi, leading to widespread condemnation. In response to the incident, Shukla was charged under relevant sections of the IPC, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and even the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Moreover, an illegal portion of Shukla’s house in Sidhi was demolished as part of the legal action taken against him.