Man who accused ex-Telangana CM of corruption killed, Congress MLA seeks probe

Hyderabad: Congress MLA from Bhupalpally Gandra Satyanarayana Rao on Thursday, February 20, condemned the murder of a man who had filed a case against former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

He called for a full-scale CB CID investigation into Murthy’s murder, adding that such political murders won’t be tolerated in Bhupalpally. The MLA suspected it to be a supari killing,

The victim has been identified as N Rajalinga Murthy. “The Congress party strongly condemns the murder of former councillor’s husband Rajalingamurthy,” said Rao, adding that the police have been ordered to arrest the culprits behind the murder immediately.

Murthy’s wife Sarla accused former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy’s supporters of murdering her husband on the highway. Addressing the media, Sarla said, “Venkata Ramanna Reddy offered Rs 10 lakh to Murthy for withdrawing the case.”

The woman accused Kotha Haribabu Reniguntla Sanjeev Burra Chandrayya, Burra Komurayya Reniguntla Komurayya and some others of murdering Murthy and demanded justice.

Man stabbed to death in Bhupalpally

The Bhupalpally MLA’s reaction comes a day after Rajalinga Murthy, who had previously filed a case against the former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) was brutally stabbed to death by two unidentified assailants in Bhupalapally town on Wednesday night, February 19.

This incident occurred just one day before the High Court was set to hear KCR’s petition challenging the case initiated by Murthy, which alleged that KCR and others were responsible for the collapse of piers at the Medigadda barrage, part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Murthy claimed that significant public funds were misappropriated for this project.

According to the police, a land dispute might have been the motive behind the murder. Deputy superintendent of police Sampath Rao indicated that Murthy had ongoing land disputes with several local individuals.

The attack took place around 7:30 pm while Murthy was riding his bike. He was ambushed and stabbed multiple times despite attempting to flee.

Murthy had complained with the Bhupalapally police in October 2023, seeking an FIR against KCR, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, and others regarding the sinking of the barrage’s pillars.

After the police declined to register his complaint, he escalated the matter to a local court.

Before his death, Murthy had joined the Congress party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. His wife, Sarala, previously served as a councillor in the Bhupalapally municipality.

Following his murder, police have formed special teams to pursue leads and apprehend the attackers.