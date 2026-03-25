Man with ‘police’ sticker creates ruckus at Hyderabad petrol pump

It is being reported that the van driver hit the car in front of him at the petrol station, and the car driver, frustrated due to the long queue, punched the van driver on the nose.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 25th March 2026 4:26 pm IST
Man with 'POLICE' sticker creates ruckus at Hyderabad petrol pump
Man with 'POLICE' sticker creates ruckus at Hyderabad petrol pump (Screengrab from video)

Hyderabad: A man bearing a “police” sticker on the back of his car caused a ruckus at a petrol pump at APPA Junction in Hyderabad after allegedly punching another man behind him in line. A video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday, March 25.

In the video, a man, reportedly a van driver, is seen with blood running down his nose. It is being reported that the van driver hit the car in front of him at the petrol station, and the car driver, frustrated due to the long queue, punched the van driver on the nose.

When other people at the petrol pump confronted the car driver, he denied hitting the man. “Mai nai mara unka haath unku lag gaya (I did not hit him, he was struck by his own hand),” the car driver is heard saying.

Subhan Haleem

However, the public was persistent and demanded that the staff not refuel the car driver. The video cuts off as the public keeps bickering with the staff.

When asked about the incident, officials from both Narsingi and Rajendranagar police stations said they were not aware of the incident.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 25th March 2026 4:26 pm IST

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