Man working as waiter in Begum Bazar caught with 206 grams gold ornaments

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man who worked as a waiter at function halls was arrested by the Begum Bazar Police on Sunday, May 17, in connection with a burglary case, with stolen gold ornaments weighing 206 gram and cash worth Rs 2,14,600 seized from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Amar Sonkambale, a native of Maharashtra, presently residing in Kishan Bagh. He had been involved in multiple criminal cases in the past, including three burglary cases and one Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, the police said.

In the present case, Amar had allegedly broken into a house in Hindi Nagar, Goshamahal, in the early hours of May 6 and fled with gold and cash.

A case was registered under sections 331(4) (house trespass) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).