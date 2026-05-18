Man working as waiter in Begum Bazar caught with 206 grams gold ornaments

The accused was previously involved in three burglary cases and one POCSO case.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th May 2026 4:56 pm IST
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Habitual burglar caught in Begum Bazar, 206 gram gold ornaments seized

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man who worked as a waiter at function halls was arrested by the Begum Bazar Police on Sunday, May 17, in connection with a burglary case, with stolen gold ornaments weighing 206 gram and cash worth Rs 2,14,600 seized from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Amar Sonkambale, a native of Maharashtra, presently residing in Kishan Bagh. He had been involved in multiple criminal cases in the past, including three burglary cases and one Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, the police said.

In the present case, Amar had allegedly broken into a house in Hindi Nagar, Goshamahal, in the early hours of May 6 and fled with gold and cash.

Subhan Bakery

A case was registered under sections 331(4) (house trespass) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th May 2026 4:56 pm IST

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