Hyderabad man held for breaking into cousins’ house, stealing gold, silver, 5 lakh

Hyderabad: The Goshamahal police have cracked a major theft case involving Rs 5 lakh in cash, tens of grams of gold and silver ornaments, chains with precious stones and articles made of metal from a house within 24 hours.

The theft happened on the morning of May 10 inside a building when all the residents had gone to attend a function. Interestingly, the thief turned out to be a cousin of theirs who lives next door.

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According to a statement released by G Chandra Mohan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Golconda zone on Tuesday, May 12, the accused Dontula Rajesh (37), a resident of Chand Tara Masjid in Multanipura locality of Begum Bazaar, has been running a Kirana Shop and driving an auto, has been found to have committed the theft .

Rajesh’s income was insufficient to meet his family expenses. To overcome the financial problems, he took loans through various online apps and hand loans from known persons. He was unable to clear the loans.

At a family function, he had noticed his cousin Mahesh’s wife wearing heavy jewellery. To overcome his financial crisis, Rajesh hatched a plan to steal those gold ornaments and waited for a chance, by observing the movements of his cousins regularly.

On May 10, the accused came to know that all the family members of Mahesh were to attend a function at Langer House. From his Kirana shop, he noticed that all the family members of Mahesh had left their residence wearing minimal jewelry on them.

At around 9.30 am, Rajesh went to his neighbour’s house located beside Mahesh’s house to deliver milk. Without creating any noise, he climbed upstairs and from the terrace, he entered the first floor of his cousins’ building.

With the help of a screwdriver, he opened the door lock of a portion on the second floor, where Mahesh’s younger brother Nagesh resides, but no valuables were found in that house.

He then he went to the third floor where Mahesh stays, where he broke open the door lock and entered the house. He noticed an Almirah in the bedroom. He broke open the Almirah and the locker, and found net cash, gold and silver ornaments.

He stole all the items, concealed them inside a small bag, and hid the same at his residence. He acted normally and went to drive his auto as usual.

On returning home at around 12 noon on Monday, May 11, the residents found the doors of the second and third floors open, the Almirahs broke open, and the household articles scattered. Cash, gold and silver ornaments were found missing from the house, in addition to other articles.

The arrest was made shortly under the supervision of K Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Goshamahal division, along with B Sravan Kumar, Circle Inspector of Goshamahal Police Station, Ajeeth Singh Bairwa, Detective Sub Inspector of Police, and the staff of Goshamahal Police Station.