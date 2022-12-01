Management trainees at Hawkins: Job applications invited from freshers

Mumbai: Hawkins Cookers Limited which is a public limited company has invited job applications from freshers to fill the posts of Management Trainees.

As per the information shared on its official website, both freshers and persons with relevant experience can apply for the posts. However, they must be in the age group of 21-28 years.

Eligibility

The eligibility criteria are different for different posts i.e., sales/marketing, technical/engineering, legal, and programmers.

For sales or marketing, the candidates must be a graduate. The job will involve traveling intensively, managing dealers and modern retail, and achieving sales targets.

After the experience, deserving candidates will be promoted to marketing.

In order to be eligible for technical/engineering post, the candidates must be diploma holders, engineering graduates and postgraduates needed in Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Tool Design and Manufacture, Process Engineering and Machine Design, Product Design, Industrial Engineering, Supply Chain, Material Science or Robotics.

For legal posts, knowledge of industrial relations, intellectual property, legal metrology, labour laws, contracts and commercial law will be useful. Apart from it, company secretary qualified persons can also apply.

Those who are looking for the post of programmer must have good practical knowledge of any one or more languages listed below

C++ C# SQL Java ASP.NET HTML/CSS XML Python Android DART React Native Tableau Power BI

Selection process for Management Trainees at Hawkins

The selection process for Management Trainees at Hawkins includes the screening of applications and written tests that will be conducted across the country.

Candidates who clear the written tests will be invited for a group discussion and final interview that will be conducted in Mumbai.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts of Management Trainees on the Hawkins website (click here).

Hawkins Cookers Limited

It is a public limited company founded in 1959. It is considered the leader in the pressure cooker market.

The company has office in Mumbai and factories in Thane, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.