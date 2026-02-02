Mumbai: After strong Sankranti releases gave Telugu cinema a healthy box office run, February has turned unusually quiet for Tollywood. With no major star-driven or big-budget Telugu films releasing this month, theatres are leaning heavily on small films and a wave of classic re-releases to stay active. As a result, February is shaping up to be more about nostalgia than new cinema.

Sankranti saw multiple notable films releasing and delivering good business. Soon after, the box office witnessed a dry spell, with only a couple of small films arriving and failing to create buzz.

Valentine’s Week Belongs to Classics

The real excitement in February comes from re-releases, especially during Valentine’s Week. Instead of new love stories, audiences are revisiting timeless films filled with memorable music and emotions.

February 2026 Re-Releases

1. 3 Movie (February 6)

2. Orange (4K version) : February 7

3. Kanchana : February 13

4. Love Story : February 14

5. Manasantha Nuvve : February 14

6. Ye Maaya Chesave : February 14

February Telugu Releases

This week will see another crowded Friday, but mostly with low-budget releases. Among them, Euphoria, directed by Gunasekhar and featuring Sara Arjun, is the only film carrying some curiosity. Other films like Honey, Sri Chidambaram Garu, Barabar Premista, Operation Padma, Yerra Cheera, Garga, Blood Roses, and Laggam Time are also releasing, along with the Tamil dubbed film With Love.