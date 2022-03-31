Manchu Manoj fined by Hyderabad traffic cops for using tinted glass on car

The Department of Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a stern warning to those who go against the rules.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 31st March 2022 3:14 pm IST
Manchu Manoj
Manchu Manoj (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Actor Manchu Manoj, who was caught by the traffic police at Tolichowki, Hyderabad, was fined for violation of tinted glass norms.

Hyderabad traffic police, who had already warned the commuters regarding tinted glass norms, stopped Manchu Manoj’s car at the Tolichowk centre, after which they levied a fine of Rs 700 against the ‘Bindaas’ actor.

The police had also removed the tinted glass on the spot, while Manchu Manoj was still in the driving seat. The actor seems to have accepted his mistake and hence had even posed for a picture, which was later released to the press.

MS Education Academy

The Supreme Court has banned the use of tinted glass. It states that a vehicle’s window must be fully transparent. But, some celebrities have been using the tint for the sake of their privacy, which is still a violation of traffic rules.

The Department of Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a stern warning to those who go against the rules.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button