Mandatory holiday on Nov 30 for all companies in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Election Commission said on Tuesday that it is mandatory for all companies in Telangana to declare a holiday on November 30.

In an order released today, it mentioned that during the previous Telangana Assembly polls in 2018 and Lok Sabha elections in 2019, complaints were received about some private establishments, including IT companies, not declaring a holiday for their employees to allow them to exercise their right to vote.

Stating that this constitutes a violation of Section 135B of the Representation of People Act 1951 and other applicable labor laws, the Election Commission directed the Commissioner of Labour, Telangana State, to take action against organisations that do not grant a holiday on November 30.

Earlier, the government announced November 30 as a public holiday for all Telangana employees and workers due to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on November 30, with the counting scheduled for December 3.